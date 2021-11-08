KTR blames Centre of cold-shouldering TS

HYDERABAD

08 November 2021 21:53 IST

Encourage progressive States like Telangana if serious about Make in India, self-reliant campaigns, says Minister

Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao on Monday lashed out at the Centre for not responding to Telangana’s pleas seeking support for mega industrial parks such as Pharma City, proposed on 18,000 acres near Hyderabad, and Kakatiya Textile Park, launched on 1,200 acres in Warangal.

Besides on such parks, there has been no response from the Centre to the State mooting industrial corridors from Hyderabad to Bengaluru; Vijayawada; Nagpur and Warangal as well as for an Indian Institute of Management (IIM), National Institute of Design, IIIT, medical colleges and tribal university in the State.

Noting that mega industrial parks were conceived to enable industries benefit from economies of scale, the Minister said support for the projects would help ensure that the Centre’s Make in India, self-reliant campaigns do not remain a slogan. “Unfortunately, government of India does not want to believe that a State like Telangana which has come up with many pioneering, progressive policies cannot also lead the country in such important industrial initiatives,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr.Rao, who was addressing a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event here, said it was saddening the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project proposed during the previous UPA regime, has been scrapped. Calling for a re-look, he said “in spite of all these Telangana continues to do very well. But if the government of India is serious about Make in India, self reliant campaign, I think they have to encourage States like Telangana which are progressive and continue to punch above their weight”.

Highlighting the initiatives of Telangana government, he said the TS-iPASS policy, which over seven years helped attract ₹2.20 lakh crore investment, is to replicated by the Centre as part of the emphasis on single window clearance.

CII Telangana in a release said the day-long conference on Manufacturing Excellence (Man’Exe–2021) was addressed by several leaders of industry. The Industry Awards were also presented, under six categories – Best Export performance, Best Innovation, Best Sustainability practices, Best Startup, Best CSR Practices, Special Contribution (IT Services) – at the event by the Minister and Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

The Minister also presented the Telangana State Intellectual Property Awards (TSIPA), released a report jointly prepared by CII and Ernst & Young on Future of manufacturing in a post-pandemic world and inaugurated the Made in Telangana mall – madeintelangana.linker.store. A CII release said the mall will support and encourage entrepreneurs in the State by providing commission-free services to the sellers, thus allowing them to access more customers and grow their businesses through increased outreach.