KTR bats for bulk of IT jobs for local youth, wants industry to focus on tier-II cities

Information Technology Minister K.T.Rama Rao on Monday urged IT industry leaders to guide the State government in ensuring local youth get bulk of the jobs offered by the companies.

“Start guiding us in the way of ensuring that our local youth get bulk of the jobs,” the Minister told an interactive session organised here by Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA).

Highlighting the importance of generating jobs for the local people, Mr.Rao said the government intends to collaborate closely with the industry to make most of the opportunity in the form of 20 lakh technology jobs that are likely to be created in the country in coming years. Already, it was working to see how industry and academia partnership can be strengthened, he said.

Consider tier II cities

Another aspect he sought to underline was for IT industry to look beyond Hyderabad by expanding operations to tier II cities. Appreciating how a few companies have made such a move, the Minister said the government has developed plug and play infrastructure, for IT firms, in some tier II cities and readying such facilities in more cities, including in Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar and Siddipet.

Urging the industry captains to “point us to the new opportunities, prospective investors...”, Mr.Rao traced strides that the IT industry has made in Telangana since the State formation in 2014. The number of employees in the IT industry has increased from 3.23 lakh in 2014 to 8.7 lakh, while IT exports from the State rose from ₹57,000 crore to ₹1.83 lakh crore in eight years.

Hyderabad ahead

Of the 4.5 lakh jobs created in the IT industry in the country last year, 1.5 lakh or one-third were added by firms in Hyderabad, leaving behind Bengaluru, which created 1.46 lakh jobs. “The number of employees, employers who are looking at Hyderabad is growing,” he said.

IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, Rachakonda Police Commissioner D.S. Chauhan, Hyderabad Metro Rail MD N.V.S. Reddy, and HYSEA president Manisha Saboo participated in the meeting.

Traffic, tax to fore

A number of issues, from measures proposed to decongest traffic, matters concerning Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and certain local taxes, were raised during the closed door interactive session that followed the Minister’s address, according to sources. The government officials elaborated on the remedial measures, especially steps to ease traffic flow, promote last mile connectivity and encourage sustainable transportation.

Earlier, the Minister unveiled a 3D miniature model of the Gateway IT Park proposed by the State government in Kandlakoya, north Hyderabad. Kompally IT Entrepreneurs Association had mooted the idea of the park and according to its president, Oruganti Venkat, work on the first phase involving 5-6 lakh sq.ft. is expected to begin soon.