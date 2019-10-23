KTR assures model township at Kollur

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao said that the double bedroom housing project at Kollur near Ramachandrapuram would be developed as a model township.

Nowhere in the country has such a big housing project been taken up for poor people, Mr. Rama Rao asserted, and said representatives from close to 10 states had visited the project to study the model. He visited the Kollur project site on Wednesday along with Special Chief Secretary Chitra Ramachandran, Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar, and inquired about the progress.

After his tour, Mr. Rama Rao conducted a review meeting on the premises, and directed officials to provide amenities befitting of a municipality, as the population that is going to live here would be akin to a municipality in size.

As part of this, facilities such as school, hospital, parks, drinking water, sewage treatment, police station, fire station and electricity sub-station, should be set in place, he said.

CCTVs should be installed and infrastructure provided for sanitation and maintenance, he said, and added that measures for developing the greenery should be initiated from now only.

The working agency representatives informed the Minister that the work pertaining to the houses has been completed, and the infrastructural works were in progress. A total of 15,660 units are being built here in 117 blocks.