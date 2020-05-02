KTR asks officials to expedite road works

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao has directed officials concerned to speed up the ongoing road works in the city, as the working season could come to an end in June owing to monsoon.

Reviewing the progress of ongoing works taken up by GHMC and Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited on Saturday, Mr. Rama Rao asked officials to expedite land acquisition wherever link road works were taken up under packages. At the same time, he said, officials should assume humane attitude towards poor people and labourers being evacuated from the location by providing rehabilitation to them.

Indicating updating of Hyderabad city master plan soon, the Minister directed that road width of 120 feet be maintained for link roads, as there was scope for multi-fold development. He stressed that future needs of the city traffic should be kept in mind while taking up works.

Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar and other senior officials participated in the review meeting.