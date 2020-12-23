KTR asks funds for Telangana projects in 2021 budget

IT and Industries Minister writes letter to Union Minister Piyush Goel

IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao has sought allocation of special funds in the upcoming Union Budget 2021-22 for projects such as Hyderabad Pharma City, NIMZ (Zaheerabad), National Design Centre (NDC), and setting up of Industrial Corridor in Telangana.

In a letter to Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goel, he thanked the Ministry of Commerce for including Hyderabad – Warangal, and Hyderabad – Nagpur Industrial Corridors by NICDIT and for considering funding the initial two nodes for the Hyderabad Pharma City (HPC) and National Industrial Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ), Zaheerabad.

The estimated project cost for taking infrastructure development in these two nodes is about ₹ 3,000 and ₹ 2,000 crores respectively. He requested the Union Minister to allocate funds to the extent of at least 50% of the project cost in the budget estimates for 2021-22.

Stating that the government of Telangana is developing Hyderabad Pharma City (HPC) project as the “World’s Largest Integrated Pharma park to promote domestic manufacturing of pharmaceutical in line with the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ initiatives of the government of India, he said the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has accorded the status of National Investment and Manufacturing Zone for this project.

“The project has received an overwhelming response and the overall investment potential is estimated to be around ₹ 64,000 crore with employment generation of 5.6 lakh jobs,” he said. “We have sought funding to the tune of ₹ 4,922 crore and given the National importance of the project I request you to consider Rs. 870 crores in the Budget.”

Mr. KTR also said the National Industrial Manufacturing Zone, (NIMZ) at Zaheerabad was given final approval by the Ministry of Commerce in January 2016. “It was requested to initially release an amount of ₹ 500 crore for Phase-I development towards external and internal infrastructure out of the total project cost of ₹ 9,500 crore. The required land (Phase-I) is already in possession of the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (TSIIC).”

In another letter, Minister KTR requested budget allocations for the National Design Centre (NDC) as the government has already identified 30 acres of prime land in University of Hyderabad campus. He requested a budget allocation of ₹ 200 crore towards the initial Capex.