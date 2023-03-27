KTR accuses Centre of withholding funds due to Telangana under MGNREGS

March 27, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Municipal Administration and IT Minister K T Rama Rao has said the State government will release ₹ 1300 crore to the Gram Panchayats (GPs) by this month-end to help the GPs clear dues below ₹1 crore for works taken up under the Palle Pragathi, CDP and other grants.

He was speaking at the National Panchayat Awards-2023 function held in Sircilla town on Monday.

Alleging that the BJP government at the Centre was pursuing a hostile attitude towards Telangana, the Minister accused the Centre of not releasing ₹1200 crore dues towards MGNREGS works.

While decreasing the annual allocation of funds for Telangana, the Centre was deliberately withholding funds due to Telangana under the NREGS, he charged.

By virtue of implementing pioneering initiatives such as ‘Palle Pragathi’, Telangana had emerged a role-model in rural development for other States to emulate, he noted, adding that 19 out of the top 20 GPs in the country were from Telangana.

Rajanna Sircilla district secured first rank in 4 star category under Swachh Survekshan Grameen in the entire country three times in a row. It was a matter of pride and the credit would go to the tireless efforts of the district administration, elected representatives of the local bodies and all stakeholders, he remarked.

The remarkable outcomes of the Palle Pragathi and other rural development initiatives of Telangana had made it imperative for the Centre to give awards for best performing panchayats of Telangana, he said, alleging that the Centre was treating Telangana as an “enemy country.”

Palle Pragathi had ushered in a positive change as all the 12,769 GPs in the State were competing with each other in terms of excelling in greenery, sanitation and other crucial spheres of rural development, he added.

The minister presented appreciation certificates to the sarpanches of as many as 27 best gram panchayats of the district on the occasion.

Earlier, he inaugurated a rice mill set up by three beneficiaries of the Dalit Bandhu scheme at Padira village in Yellareddypet mandal.

He appreciated the joint enterprise of Rajeshwari, Vijaykumar and Lingaiah who had set up the rice mill by pooling their money of ₹30 lakh, raising a bank loan and availing industrial subsidies from the T-PRIDE (Telangana Dalit Entrepreneurs Incubation Programme).

The Minister flagged off four new TSRTC buses including two Bharat Stage-VI compliant super luxury buses and two deluxe buses at a programme held in the district headquarters town later in the day.