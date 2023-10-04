KTR accuses BJP of ‘worshipping’ Godse, pursuing ‘divisive politics’

October 04, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - JAGTIAL

Launching a blistering attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Municipal Administration Minister K.T.Rama Rao has alleged that the BJP gained notoriety for worshipping Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse and playing divisive politics.

“Do we need the party which worships the first terrorist in India who killed the father of the nation,” he said while speaking at a public meeting held at the mini-stadium in Jagtial on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, he along with Home Minister Mohd. Mahmood Ali inaugurated the Integrated District Police (SP) Office complex built at a cost of ₹38.4 crore in the town and a 2BHK Dignity Housing complex comprising around 3,722 double bedroom dwelling units at Nukapalli in Mallial mandal near Jagtial.

In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: “Mr.Modi should make it clear whether his party worships Mahatma Gandhi or Godse. BRS would never ever have an alliance or any kind of tie-up with the BJP.”

Slamming the Congress, he alleged that the State unit of the party headed by a leader with RSS background and alleged involvement in the ‘cash for vote’ case is spearheading a false propaganda against the BRS government. The Congress leaders are making false promises ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls to hoodwink people, he further alleged.

He said Telangana is treading the path of accelerated development in all realms heralding all-inclusive welfare under the leadership of Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao. He called upon people to vote for the BRS in the upcoming Assembly polls to continue the development endeavour.

Mr.Rama Rao assured to develop Jagtial as a model municipality and ensure underground drainage system in the town. He added that some of the major companies will be brought to Jagtial district to augment income of mango and other horticultural farmers.

Later, Mr.Rama Rao, accompanied by Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, visited Dharmapuri where he unveiled a plaque marking inauguration of various development works in the temple town.

Later in the day, he toured Sircilla where he distributed pattas for 2BHK dwelling units, house site pattas to the homeless and cheques to the SC Corporation beneficiaries.

