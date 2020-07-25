KTPP Stage-II to get coal supply through conveyor belt

The 600 MW unit of Stage-II of Kakatiya Thermal Power Project (KTPP) at Chelpur in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district would have hassle-free supply of coal as Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TSGenco) intends to erect belt conveyor corridor for transportation of fuel (coal) from the Tadicharla Block-I as part of its coal linkage.
At present the power generation unit gets its coal supplies by road as the coal handling plant of the Tadicharla Block-I falls nearby. Initially, it was identified that about 40 acres of land would be needed for setting up the belt conveyor through the land belonging to Kapuram and Ansanpally villages of Malharrao mandal and Jangedu and Kompally villages of Bupalapally mandal. However, land survey and verification of records found that severance of the area for the purpose was little over 51 acres and not about 40 acres as identified earlier.
Following the increased requirement of land for erecting the belt conveyor for transportation of coal from the Tadicharla block to the thermal power unit, TSGenco has requested the State government to exempt social impact assessment study and food security under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 for the 51.16 acres land required for the belt conveyor corridor.
Accordingly, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) Ajay Misra issued orders on Saturday exempting the extent of land required for belt conveyor from the provisions of Land Acquisition Act.
