K.T. Rama Rao hails fund allocation for Hyderabad

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said the allocation of ₹10,000 crore in the budget for developmental activities in Hyderabad will boost city’s infrastructure, including Musi Purification and Musi River Front projects.
In a statement here, Mr. Rao thanked the government for the allocation and said under Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar’s Rao’s leadership, Hyderabad is transforming itself into a global city.
He said huge allocation of funds earlier to the police department helped in improving law and order in the city.
Later, large amount of funds have also been allocated to the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) projects in Hyderabad to strengthen the road network in the city.
Metro Rail phase-II
The Minister also said that the Metro Rail project was completed in time and the government is working on plans for Metro Rail phase-II.
