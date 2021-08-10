KRMB told to submit report on RLIS by Aug. 13

HYDERABAD

10 August 2021 00:02 IST

The Southern Zone Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Chennai has directed the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to visit the worksite of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) and submit a report by August 13 to find if there are any violations of its earlier order on the work at the project site.

According to information reaching here, a contempt petition filed by Telangana government alleging that Andhra Pradesh government was carrying out work on RLIS in violation of the Tribunal’s earlier order was before the Bench. The Bench did not allow the river board plea to adjourn the case for three works and told the board to complete the visit and submit a report by Friday.

The counsel appearing for the river board submitted to the Tribunal that the Union Government was yet to appoint a committee member in place a Central Water Commission official Devender Rao, a native of Telangana, since AP has objected to his inclusion in the visiting team.

The case was adjourned to August 16.