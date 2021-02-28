KRMB tells TS not to go ahead with 10 lift schemes

The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has directed the Telangana government not to carry out any work on over 10 lift irrigation schemes, including six in Suryapet and Nalgonda districts, which were given administrative approval recently.
In a letter addressed to Engineer-in-Chief (General) C. Muralidhar, Member of KRMB Harikesh Meena suggested the State government to submit the detailed project reports (DPRs) of the lift schemes for appraisal by the board and approval by the apex council before taking up any work.
The KRMB wrote to Telangana government following a complaint lodged by the AP in the past. The projects mentioned in the letter include Buggamandaram, Amaravaram, Revuru, Chinthalapalem, Yerragattu Thanda and Chowtapally lifts in Suryapet and Nalgonda districts and Jurala-Pakhal flood flow canal, Gattu, Shoonyapahad and Relampadu lifts based on Jurala reservoir water. According to officials, the river board has also sought Telangana’s opinion on Andhra Pradesh plea for setting up a fact-finding committee with senior officers to visit the projects in progress in Telangana.
