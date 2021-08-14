KRMB team observes ‘excess work’ than needed

Three-member team visited RLIS site on August 11

The three-member committee constituted by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on the directions of the National Green Tribunal is learnt to have observed that works undertaken at the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) site were in excess for the purpose of preparation of a Detailed Project Report.

In its report on the inspection of RLIS site in Kurnool district, the team clearly felt that the work done so far was in excess of what is required in general for preparing a DPR as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Jal Shakti for the preparation of DPR of irrigation and multi-purpose projects. The team visited various components of the project at the site.

Report to NGT

After several postponements and objections of Andhra Pradesh, the reconstituted team undertook the visit on August 11 so as to furnish the report toNational Green Tribunal before August 16, when the contempt petition filed by Telangana government is to be heard.

The visit was necessitated to know whether there is any violation of the undertakings given by AP and the directions given by MoJS.

In its observation on the approach channel, the team was understood to have noted in its report that the channel was completely submerged under water now as the water level in Srisailam reservoir was at 884.8 feet on the day of the visit.

The Chief Engineer of AP concerned had informed the team that the channel has been excavated partially to the extent of about 30% of total excavation. However, the excavation levels have not reached the bed level of 800 ft.

The team could not ascertain the extent of excavation undertaken due to submergence but observed that a ledge of about 15 metres has been kept un-excavated between forebay and approach channel to prevent the entry of water into the excavated area of the forebay.

On the component of forebay, the team observed that a major portion of it with the full length of 237 metres has been excavated to varying depths and the depth of excavation was observed to be in the order of about 150 ft to 180 ft towards pump-house.

Further, it was observed that shotcreting on the walls of the forebbay has also been carried out.

Further, the team was understood to have observed that the pump-house pit of 250 metre length and 40 metres in width has been excavated up to 730 ft level and the levels were observed to be below the level of invert of delivery tunnels.

The support to rock-mass in the form of shotcreting with pattern of rock-bolting was observed on the vertically excavated walls of the pump-house.

On the delivery main tunnels, the team was said to have noted that 10 out 12 tunnels have been excavated up to 35-50 metres length for erection of 5-metre diameter pipeline along with shotcreting at initial area/face of the tunnel.

The team comprised Member Secretary of KRMB D.M. Raipure, Member (Power) L.B. Muanthang and Director (HCD) of Central Water Commission Darpan Talwar.