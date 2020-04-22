KRMB okays drawal of 67 tmcft water for TS, AP till May 31

The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has approved the indents of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for utilising over 67 tmcft water available in Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar reservoirs for meeting drinking water needs from April 21 till the end of the water year on May 31.

According to board officials, no allocation has been made for irrigation as the standing crops in the two States under all the irrigation systems based out of the two inter-State reservoirs are in the final stages of harvesting. Of the indents approved for drinking water needs, 14.925 tmcft has been allocated to AP and 52.207 tmc ft for Telangana.

The three-member committee of KRMB comprising the Member-Secretary of the board and Engineers-in-Chief of the two States met here on Tuesday and discussed the indents furnished by them on April 12 (AP) and April 16 (Telangana) before giving its approval. As per the data available with the river board, 67.717 tmcft of water is available in the two common reservoirs above the levels agreed.

Of the available quantity for drawal, 4.536 tmcft is in Srisailam and 63.181 tmcft in Nagarjunasagar. The gross storage as on April 22, however, is 36.980 tmcft in Srisailam and 194.422 tmcft in Nagarjunasagar. The indents approved now include utilisations already made by the two States from June 1, 2019, to April 20, 2020. “Discrepancies, if any, in the utilisation figures could be reconciled by the project authorities by informing it to the river board,” the board said in the release order.

Water to Chennai

On the supply of drinking water to Chennai, the board said water drawn from Pothireddypadu head regulator for the purpose including losses is 9.445 tmcft with equal sharing by the two States. The remaining 4.445 tmcft would not be accounted for in the utilisations of AP and agreed by the two ENCs.

AP did not agree to the view of Telangana that water drawn in excess of its eligible share by AP this water year be compensated by it in the next water year.

According to the data available with the river board, AP has utilised 536.921 tmcft water from Pothireddypadu (including supply to Chennai), Handri-Neeva and Muchumarri lifts, Nagarjunasagar Left Canal, Right Canal and Krishna Delta System. Similarly, Telangana has utilised 245.894 tmcft from Kalawakurthy lift, Nagarjunasagar Left Canal, Alimineti Madhava Reddy Project, Hyderabad Water Works and Mission Bhagiratha.