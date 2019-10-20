Krishna, Godavari reservoirs may be flooded again

Major reservoirs in the Krishna and Godavari basins in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are expected to be flooded again over the next three to four days, as the catchment areas of the two rivers received heavy to very heavy rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. on Saturday.

Almost all major reservoirs in the two river basins as well as the upper riparian states of Karnataka and Maharashtra are full and have received surplus water with release of flood water downstream several times already this season.

However, two major reservoirs in the Godavari basin in Telangana, Singur with 29.9 tmc ft capacity and Nizamsagar with 17.8 tmc ft capacity have received little water this year, as their present storage stands at 0.94 tmc ft and 3.46 tmc ft, respectively, as on Saturday morning.

Almatti, Ujjani, Narayanpur, Tungabhadra, Jurala, Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala have been receiving inflows in excess of their irrigation requirements and water at Srisailam is being used continuously for power generation. As a result, nearly 582 tmc ft of water from the Krishna has gone into the sea as surplus from Prakasam barrage till 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Sriramsagar in the Godavari basin has about 84 tmc ft storage now against its capacity of 90.3 tmc ft and the surplus flow of water into the sea from Dowlaiswaram barrage has been about 3,499 tmc ft till Saturday morning.

Godavari below the Kaleshwaram barrage is expected to receive heavy inflows as heavy rains have been recorded in the catchment areas within Telangana during the 24-hour period till 8.30 a.m. on Saturday.

A Central Water Commission (CWC) advisory, quoting the Indian Meteorological Department forecast, has indicated very heavy rainfall in the range of 12 cm to 20 cm for the catchment areas of Manjira river, on which the Singur and Nizamsagar projects are based.

The heaviest rainfall of 19 cm was recorded at Parkal in Warangal district of Maneru sub-basin of the Godavari in 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. on Saturday.

This indicated continuous rainfall for most of the catchment areas of the Krishna and Godavari for the next five to seven days.