Hyderabad

01 May 2021 23:27 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on Saturday urged Government of India to confer Bharat Ratna award on Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech International Limited Krishna M. Ella for his endeavours in bringing out COVID vaccine Covaxin.

He appealed to the Chief Minister to take up the issue with the Centre.

Advertising

Advertising