Krishna Basin dams in TS, AP get more flood

Upper catchment areas of Krishna receive fresh spell of heavy rain

The prospects of Almatti, Narayanpur, Jurala, Tungabhadra and Srisailam dams getting heavy flood for some more days have increased with a fresh spell of heavy rain in the upper catchment areas of Krishna and some of its major tributaries.

Mahabaleshwar recorded about 14.3 cm rain during the 48-hour period till 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, while Agumbe (8.3 cm) and Warana (7 cm) recorded heavy rain during the 24-hour period, according to a bulletin of the Central Water Commission (CWC).

Almatti was getting a flood of over 3.86 lakh cusecs and discharging 4.2 lakh cusecs, while it was 4.2 lakh cusecs and 4.15 lakh cusecs at Narayanpur, 39,000 and 59,000 cusecs at Tungabhadra dam and 4.78 lakh cusecs and 4.87 lakh cusecs at Jurala, respectively, at 6 pm.

In the downstream, Srisailam was getting 5.11 lakh cusecs and discharging 4.68 lakh cusecs from the 10 spillway gates lifted for 20 feet height each and another 62,400 cusecs with power generation in the right and left bank power stations of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh at 8 p.m.

Nagarjunasagar was getting 3.86 lakh cusecs flood at 8 p.m. and letting 36,000 cusecs water into the river after power generation. The storage of the reservoir was at 267.6 tmc ft against its capacity of 312 tmc ft and level reaching 574.4 ft against full reservoir level of 590 ft. Power generation was also on at Pulichintala with the help of water being released at Nagarjunsagar.

In the Godavari Basin, only Yellampally, Annaram and Medigadda barrages were getting sizeable inflows with Medigadda getting 60,100 cusecs and discharging 39,500 cusecs. Singur, Lower Manair and Kaddam were also getting inflows in a small measure.