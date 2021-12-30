Krishank assumes charge as TSMDC chairman

HYDERABAD

30 December 2021 00:16 IST

Krishank Manne took charge as chairman of the Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC) on Wednesday. TRS working president and Municipal Minister, K.T. Rama Rao participated in the programme and wished him luck in his new role. Mr. KTR said the TRS had recognised the youngsters who participated in the Telangana agitation and is using their energy in the development of the State. Thanking Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for appointing him, Mr. Krishnak said it is a big responsibility, given the TSMDC’s contribution to developmental projects in Telangana. He said TSMDC earned a mere ₹37 crore before Telangana formation but now with policies and digital transparency it has increased to ₹4,500 crore.

