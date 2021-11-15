KRIBHCO proposes Ethanol plant in Karimnagar

Availability of two major irrigation sources — Mid Manair Dam and Lower Manair Dam an added advantage

The Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO) has come forward to set up an Ethanol plant in Karimnagar district, considered the rice bowl of Telangana.

KRIBHCO Chairman Chandra Pal Singh, Managing Director Rajan Chowdhry, Executive Director V S R Prasad held discussions with the Telangana State Planning Board (TSPB) vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Minister for Industries and IT K T Rama Rao, and the Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao in this regard in Hyderabad on Sunday, according to a press release.

They explained about the importance of setting up an Ethanol plant. The KRIBHCO came up with the proposal for the benefit of farmers in the district, who excelled with record paddy and maize production in the State. They noted that the availability of two major irrigation sources – the Mid Manair Dam and the Lower Manair Dam would be an added advantage for setting up an Ethanol plant.

Responding to the proposal, Mr Vinod Kumar assured to extend all assistance to the KRIBHCO team.

The KRIBHCO team is likely to tour Karimnagar district on Tuesday to identify suitable locations for the proposed Ethanol plant. Ethanol would be produced from rice, rice straw, rice husk, rice bran, corn and maize.