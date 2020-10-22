Hyderabad

Koti Women’s College results announced

University College for Women, Koti has declared the final year (sixth semester) results of regular and backlog students in a record time of two days.

The results declared on Wednesday saw 93.33% students clearing the exams. Principal A. Roja Rani said that the previous record was of four days and the University College for Women was the first among the constituent colleges to declare the results.

