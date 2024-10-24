Korean firm ShoeallS seeks 750 acres in TG to set up ₹300 crore shoe unit

Korean medical and smart footwear maker, ShoeallS, has sought 750 acres from the State government to set up a shoe production facility with ₹300 crore investment.

ADVERTISEMENT

A leadership team of the company conveyed the proposal to Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu during a meeting with the latter at the Secretariat on Thursday.

ShoeallS Chairman Cheonggn Lee said that the plan is to establish a Giga factory that would generate employment for 87,000 people. The factory will produce innovative products such as medical chip-embedded soles and shoes capable of generating 25 watts of electricity for every 10,000 steps.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company intends to also manufacture specialised footwear designed to provide relief and recovery for people suffering from diabetes and arthritis, the Minister’s office said in a release.

GPS-enabled footwear

Additionally, it aims to produce GPS-enabled footwear that can help track children and the elderly for their safety. Such smart shoes would also come with a feature to send alerts to family members in case the user meets with an accident or emergency. Mr. Sridhar Babu said the proposal holds significant importance and will be evaluated on priority.

In another proposal, ShoeallS said it wants to establish a Smart Health City if 5,000 acres are allocated. The proposed health city will house world-class hospitals along with research centres, biomedical facilities and supporting industries. The project could be developed in Tier-2 and 3 cities and the government will consider the proposal, he said.

Iconic project

As part of another engagement, Mr. Sridhar Babu reviewed the designs for the iconic Times Square being planned by the State government at Raidurgam junction in Hyderabad. During the review, multiple firms presented their design concepts for the project in the backdrop of the tender that has been called.

He emphasised that the T-Square should be designed to attract visitors 24/7, similar to New York’s Times Square. He suggested the area to be illuminated with large electronic displays and vibrant digital advertisements and the need for space to offer a mix of business, entertainment and tourism, thus creating a lively experience for visitors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.