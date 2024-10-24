GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Korean firm ShoeallS seeks 750 acres in TG to set up ₹300 crore shoe unit

Published - October 24, 2024 11:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu with senior executives of ShoeallS in Hyderabad on Thursday.

IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu with senior executives of ShoeallS in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Korean medical and smart footwear maker, ShoeallS, has sought 750 acres from the State government to set up a shoe production facility with ₹300 crore investment.

A leadership team of the company conveyed the proposal to Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu during a meeting with the latter at the Secretariat on Thursday.

ShoeallS Chairman Cheonggn Lee said that the plan is to establish a Giga factory that would generate employment for 87,000 people. The factory will produce innovative products such as medical chip-embedded soles and shoes capable of generating 25 watts of electricity for every 10,000 steps.

The company intends to also manufacture specialised footwear designed to provide relief and recovery for people suffering from diabetes and arthritis, the Minister’s office said in a release.

GPS-enabled footwear

Additionally, it aims to produce GPS-enabled footwear that can help track children and the elderly for their safety. Such smart shoes would also come with a feature to send alerts to family members in case the user meets with an accident or emergency. Mr. Sridhar Babu said the proposal holds significant importance and will be evaluated on priority.

In another proposal, ShoeallS said it wants to establish a Smart Health City if 5,000 acres are allocated. The proposed health city will house world-class hospitals along with research centres, biomedical facilities and supporting industries. The project could be developed in Tier-2 and 3 cities and the government will consider the proposal, he said.

Iconic project

As part of another engagement, Mr. Sridhar Babu reviewed the designs for the iconic Times Square being planned by the State government at Raidurgam junction in Hyderabad. During the review, multiple firms presented their design concepts for the project in the backdrop of the tender that has been called.

He emphasised that the T-Square should be designed to attract visitors 24/7, similar to New York’s Times Square. He suggested the area to be illuminated with large electronic displays and vibrant digital advertisements and the need for space to offer a mix of business, entertainment and tourism, thus creating a lively experience for visitors.

Published - October 24, 2024 11:30 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.