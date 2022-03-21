Kore.ai opens global R&D centre in Hyderabad, to ramp up hiring

March 21, 2022 22:30 IST

Headcount has increased from 240 pre-pandemic to 450

Enterprise conversational AI software platform and solutions company Kore.ai has opened a 500-seater research and development hub in Hyderabad and with it, announced plans to double global headcount to 1,100 employees next financial year (FY-23).

The new workplace, inaugurated by CEO and founder Raj Koneru, will act as a hub for its global R&D initiatives, in the conversational AI technology space, along with product development, engineering, customer support, consulting and other allied services.

“Today, close to 200 customers across the world rely on the platform technology and solutions we have built, a major part here in Hyderabad, to power their customer engagement and enterprise collaboration through AI-enabled automation and experience optimisation. India will remain central to our global vision with Hyderabad acting as a hub for our operations in the region,” he said.

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida (US), the company has sales and marketing offices in various countries and a strong presence in Hyderabad. Senior Vice-President Abhijit Mhetre said, in Hyderabad, Kore.ai’s headcount has increased from around 240 prior to the pandemic to 450. “We will adding 200-300 people by end of this calendar year... our headcount is expected to grow to more than 650,” he said.

Kore.ai offers a scalable no-code platform, which enables organisations to design, build, test and deploy sophisticated conversational user interfaces, virtual assistants and process apps. Its innovative approach reduces an organisation’s reliance on technical experts, accelerates implementation and improves efficiency.

The company said the proprietary platform, built with a core team in India since its inception in 2014, uses deep neural networks, natural language processing and conversational intelligence capabilities among others to recognise speech and text inputs and enables machines to process, understand and respond naturally to chat or human voice.

Chief Technology Officer Prasanna Kumar Arikala said the conversational AI market is growing at 30% CAGR and projected to cross $15 billion.