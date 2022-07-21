Koo development centre to come up in city

Firm signs MoU with Telangana government

Home-grown microblogging platform Koo has entered into an MoU with Telangana government to set up a development centre in Hyderabad.

“Language-based social media is need of the hour, especially in a multi-lingual country like India.... privileged to collaborate with Telangana government to further our cause of empowering voices with digital freedom of expression. The development centre in Hyderabad will be a key enabler,” co-founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna said on Wednesday.

With Hyderabad emerging as an information technology hub, boasting access to a robust technology ecosystem and offering a large pool of IT talent, Koo envisions its presence in the region to grow significantly.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao during a session on ‘Enhancing employability through partnership’ organised by the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) here.

“By collaborating with Koo, we are hopeful our efforts to connect and engage with citizens for disseminating information and services of Telangana government will be augmented further,” Mr. Rao said. The collaboration would promote the rich legacy and heritage of Telugu as a language, in addition to the unique culture of Telangana, he said.

The development centre would tap into local talent and promote synergies with stakeholders in the State, the company said in a release.