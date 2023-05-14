HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kondagattu turns into a sea of humanity

May 14, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - JAGTIAL

The Hindu Bureau

The Kondagattu hill shrine, the abode of Lord Anjaneya Swamy, was soaked in spiritual bliss as hordes of Hanuman devotees offered worship at the famous hill temple on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Sunday.

A large number of Hanuman devotees from far and wide converged at the hill shrine from the early hours of the day.

Braving scorching sun, several ardent devotees reached the hill temple on foot to offer special prayers to the temple deity.

A host of special pujas and rituals, including Vishesha Abishekam, Tulasiarchana and Homam were organised at the hill shrine on the occasion.

Devotees were immersed in spiritual ecstasy at a devotional cultural programme titled “Bakthi Sangeetha Swararchana” was held on the temple premises late in the evening.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.