Kondagattu turns into a sea of humanity

May 14, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - JAGTIAL

The Kondagattu hill shrine, the abode of Lord Anjaneya Swamy, was soaked in spiritual bliss as hordes of Hanuman devotees offered worship at the famous hill temple on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Sunday.

A large number of Hanuman devotees from far and wide converged at the hill shrine from the early hours of the day.

Braving scorching sun, several ardent devotees reached the hill temple on foot to offer special prayers to the temple deity.

A host of special pujas and rituals, including Vishesha Abishekam, Tulasiarchana and Homam were organised at the hill shrine on the occasion.

Devotees were immersed in spiritual ecstasy at a devotional cultural programme titled “Bakthi Sangeetha Swararchana” was held on the temple premises late in the evening.