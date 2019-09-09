‘Kondagattu bus tragedy a result of human error’

The gear shaft of the RTC bus AP28 Z 2139 was in neutral position. Signs of ‘tyre burst’, a common factor triggering road accidents, were not found. There was no evidence to suggest mechanical failure.

All these findings in an internal inquiry by Transport department suggest the Kondagattu bus tragedy that snuffed out 64 lives was the consequence of human error. Close to a year since the worst-ever road accident in the two Telugu States, police are yet to file a charge-sheet.

Reconstructing the accident, a team of experts engaged by higher-ups found that the hand brake of the bus was not used. The accident investigation specialists opened the steering system, the clutch and the brake pedals of the vehicle. There were no signs of any physical damage on them.

The gear rod, too, was in good condition. This was the main reason for them to deduce there was no mechanical failure. Even air pressure in all the bus tyres was normal. The point from where the 51-seater bus, overloaded with 104 passengers, plunged into the gorge was nearly at the end of the ghat road. That point had a sharp curve. Driver Srinivas, who was among the 64 killed, was familiar with Kondagattu ghat road and had driven the bus up and down the road several times.

The road had a steep slope for nearly 180 metres. The fateful day of September 11, 2018 was sunny and since the accident occurred around noon, the road was clearly visible. “When the bus started down the nearly 180-metre steep slope stretch, it had no technical issues. Even if there was some problem, the driver could have slammed the brakes,” a senior police officer associated with the investigation of the case and unwilling to be named observed.

Overloading of a vehicle affects the capability of the brake pads and the driver needs to use more strength to apply the brakes in such situation. Experts took out the bus front wheels and noted that all the brake pads were intact. There were no traces of evidence to surmise that brakes were applied.

Based on the inputs and scientific analysis of the experts, the investigators believe that the driver could not manoeuvre the bus properly at the end of the steep slope which had a sharp curve. When a vehicle is overloaded (in this case, the load was double the bus capacity), more pressure is exerted on the tyres.

Even the weight on the axle and suspension of the vehicle goes up requiring the driver to use more strength to steer the vehicle. “Apparently, the driver could not swerve the steering wheel enough to turn left,” the officer noted.