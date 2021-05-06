Konda Vishweshwar Reddy calls on Eatala

Hyderabad

06 May 2021 22:50 IST

Former Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy called on MLA Eatala Rajender at his residence in Medchal amidst rumours that the latter may launch a new political party after his differences with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao were out in open leading to his dismissal from the Cabinet.

Mr. Reddy, who was the TRS MP from Chevella from 2014 to 2019, and later shifted to Congress, himself has been a critic of the Chief Minister’s style of functioning.

In recent times, he also moved away from Congress and indicated the need for a separate political force to take on the TRS. There were rumours that he may launch a political party bringing together anti-TRS forces.

The duo apparently discussed the latest political developments and Mr. Reddy is said to have impressed upon Mr. Rajender for a separate political force, and that he was the right person as well to launch it. However, Mr. Rajender’s followers later revealed: It is too early to talk of a new political party or a platform. The dismissed Minister is now waiting for the next move of the Chief Minister and is no hurry to resign from the TRS or as a MLA. “Let the report of the committee constituted to target him come out totally and the TRS will be exposed of witch-hunting,” a close aide of Mr. Rajender said. “We will wait for our opportunity to go to people.”