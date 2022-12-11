Konda Surekha resigns from executive committee

December 11, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - WARANGAL

Senior Congress leader and former minister Konda Surekha created a flutter on Sunday by announcing her decision to resign from the newly-constituted Telangana Pradesh Executive Committee, irked over not finding her name in the Telangana Pradesh Political Affairs Committee.

In a letter to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy, she asserted that she would continue in the Congress as an ordinary worker and strive to strengthen the party along with her husband Konda Murali by remaining accessible to the people of Warangal East and Parkal constituencies.

Her decision comes a day after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) approved the formation of the two panels, Telangana Pradesh Political Affairs Committee and the Executive Committee, in a major organisational rejig in the State unit with an eye on next year’s Assembly elections.

In her letter, Ms. Surekha said that her family has been actively involved in politics for the last 34 years by serving the cause of people relentlessly.

“I had served as a Mandal Parishad President and also as an MLA four times as well as a Congress Minister since 1995,” she said, adding that her husband got elected as an MLC from the local bodies constituency twice in the past.

“Those junior to me in the party also got representation in the political affairs committee and my name figured in the executive panel alongside several of those, who had joined the party from other parties for their political survival,” she said.

“Posts are not important for us”, she averred, adding that she had resigned from minister post for YSR’s family in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

“My conscience is not permitting me to continue in the executive committee,” Ms. Surekha said, reiterating that she would continue to work as an ordinary cadre in the Congress along with her husband.