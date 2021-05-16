Konda Surekha calls on Eatala

Hyderabad

16 May 2021 22:07 IST

Former Minister and Congress leader Konda Surekha met Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender and discussed with him reasons leading to his removal from the State Cabinet and the political fall out of it.

Mr. Rajender is said to have shared his version of the affairs in the TRS. Ms. Surekha is said to have extended her support to him both politically and personally. Ms. Surekha, who worked as a Minister in the YS Rajashekhara Reddy cabinet in the combined Andhra Pradesh was known to be a strong critic of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. However, she joined the TRS just before the 2014 elections and won as a MLA from Warangal (West). She was denied TRS ticket to contest 2018 Assembly elections, upon which she returned to her parent party.

