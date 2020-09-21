Konda Lakshman Bapuji's services recalled

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao recalled the services of noted freedom fighter and former minister Konda Lakshman Bapuji on the occasion of his eighth death anniversary on Monday.

The Chief Minister said Bapuji participated in the Quit India Movement, Non-Mulki agitation and in the Telangana agitation. Bapuji would always be an inspiration for many and would be remembered for generations to come.

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Gangula Kamalakar, A. Indrakaran Reddy too recalled the services of Bapuji and his work for the cause of the under privileged sections.