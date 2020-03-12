Komatireddy meets Sonia Gandhi

Hyderabad

12 March 2020 23:46 IST

Leads to speculation on TPCC president post

Parliament member from Bhongir and senior Congress leader Komatireddy Venkata Reddy met AICC chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday even as rumours were rife that the party will soon appoint a new Congress chief for Telangana.

Mr. Venkata Reddy, a veteran Congressman with his roots in the NSUI, is said to have discussed on the present political situation in Telangana and assured the leader that Congress would come back to power in 2023. Mr. Reddy is one of the serious contenders for the PCC chief position whenever the AICC is planning to change the leadership.

His meeting a day after the party appointed new chiefs for the Karnataka and Delhi units assumed significance leading to speculation that his name is being cleared.

Advertising

Advertising

During the half-an-hour long meeting, Ms. Gandhi is said to have heard his argument with patience and assured positively to his claim on the top post, according to a close confidant of Mr. Venkata Reddy. He explained his contribution to the party as a NSUI activist and later as Youth Congress leader and finally as MLA and Minister.

“Winning the Bhongir seat after the party lost badly in the Assembly elections showed his strength, character and popularity and that too fighting a tough opponent like the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao,” his aide claimed and Ms. Gandhi was well aware of the circumstances in which he won.