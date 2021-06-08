Hyderabad

Komaram Bheem name for gaur calf withdrawn

The gaur calf.  

The Nehru Zoological Park has taken back its decision to name a recently-born male gaur calf after the tribal leader, Komaram Bheem, following protests.

Through a press release on Tuesday, the zoo authorities clarified that the naming was meant as a mark of respect, and that no disrespect was intended.

The calf was named after the legendary leader as it was born on June 2, Telangana Formation Day. As the gaur is a strong and massively built bovine, and one of the largest members of the Bovidae family, it was thought to be appropriate to name it after the hero, the press note said.

However, certain sections of media have reported that the naming has offended the family members and followers of the leader, after which the name has been dropped.


