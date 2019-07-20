Kollur housing colony by March 2020

The government has decided to complete the construction of double bedroom houses (2BHK) at Kollur in Ramachandrapur mandal by March 2020.

The government is constructing as many as 15,660 double bedroom houses in 117 blocks on 124 acres in Kollur.

Chitra Ramachandran, Special Chief Secretary to the Government, visited Kollur on Saturday and inspected the ongoing construction work. “The construction of housing colony commenced and within 10 months there is tremendous progress. We are using the latest technology to speed up the work. For the first time in the country, such a huge colony is being constructed and this will be a model for the entire nation. The best material is being used and third-party inspection is taking place,” said Ms. Chitra Ramachandran.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up construction, and cost of each house is ₹7.9 lakh, in addition to ₹75,000 for basic amenities. Internal CC roads, smart drains, drinking water supply, street lights, commercial complexes, school, anganwadi centre, police station, fire station and petrol bunk will also come up. Each block will have two stair cases - with one lift.