GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kolkata hospital horror: junior doctors meet Kishan Reddy, ask for better security

Published - August 21, 2024 09:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Doctors from Hyderabad’s Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences staging a protest on Wednesday seeking justice for the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital recently.

Doctors from Hyderabad’s Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences staging a protest on Wednesday seeking justice for the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital recently. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Protest by junior doctors in the State, in response to the recent rape and murder of a woman medical student at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, continued for an eighth day on Wednesday. Representatives from the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) met Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and submitted to him a formal representation that called for increased security at government hospitals.

The doctors urged the Minister to ensure the enforcement of Government Order MS 103, which allows for the deployment of the Special Protection Force (SPF) at all government general and teaching hospitals in Telangana. They also pressed for the implementation of the Central Protection Act (CPA) for doctors, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha in 2022 but is yet to be enacted.

Additionally, the representation highlighted the need for designated duty rooms and restrooms for women doctors at all government health facilities. The doctors requested the installation of CCTV cameras throughout hospital premises, with a centralised control room for monitoring. They said a security officer should be stationed in this control room to monitor potential crowd gatherings and alert the police outpost and nearest security personnel as needed.

Earlier in the day, a massive protest took place at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad, where doctors from Osmania Medical College and Gandhi Medical College joined in solidarity. The boycott of outpatient (OP) and elective surgery services continued.

There was also a protest organised by All India Democratic Students Organisation, All India Democratic Youth Organisation and All India Mahila Samskrithika Sangham. R. Gangadhar, all India leader of AIDSO, termed the government’s negligence as the primary factor contributing to the rise in crime currently. He said: “We often witness instances where governments, administrations and criminals collude to conceal corrupt activities. In the R.G. Kar case, authorities initially claimed that the victim had died by suicide, then the crime scene was completely tampered with, leaving no evidence behind. It appears these actions were part of a calculated plan.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.