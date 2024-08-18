GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kolkata hospital horror: Boycott of OPD and elective surgeries to continue today

Published - August 18, 2024 08:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau, Siddharth Kumar Singh
Members of Stree Mukti League, Naujawan Bharat Sabha and Disha Students’ Organisation protest at People’s Plaza in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Members of Stree Mukti League, Naujawan Bharat Sabha and Disha Students’ Organisation protest at People’s Plaza in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Protests in Hyderabad continued on Sunday, as demonstrators expressed solidarity following the recent rape and murder of a female medical student at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Junior doctors have planned a significant protest at Osmania Medical College on Monday.

The boycott of Out-Patient (OPD) and elective surgeries will continue on Monday as well, the doctors said.

“The junior doctors have resolved to stage a large-scale protest at Osmania Medical College, demanding justice for the victim. Participants will include junior doctors from Gandhi Medical College, Osmania Medical College, and members of the Resident Doctors’ Association at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS),” said president of the Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association (T-JUDA) Kommu Rahul.

Sunday’s protests were widespread across the city. Doctors gathered at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park, raising slogans demanding justice for the victim.

Another demonstration took place at People’s Plaza, where around 50 people assembled. The protest was organised by Stree Mukti League, Naujawan Bharat Sabha, and Disha Students’ Organisation. “It’s been over 10 years since the Nirbhaya incident, but in light of the events in Kolkata and other recent assaults on women, it’s clear that very little has changed,” said Rafiya of Disha Students’ Organisation.

