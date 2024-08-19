GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kolkata horror: protesting doctors highlight security shortcomings at Telangana government hospitals

Published - August 19, 2024 08:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Doctors’ protests in the State reached Day Six on Monday, and a large demonstration was held at Osmania Medical College, where hundreds of doctors highlighted an utter lack of security at government medical institutions in the State. Later in the day, they met Minister for Health C. Damodar Rajanarasimha, who promised them that their concerns would be addressed.

The protesters, who included doctors from Gandhi Medical College, raised slogans seeking justice for a woman doctor, who was raped and murdered at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital recently, and shared their experiences working in the State’s tertiary hospitals, noting significant security shortcomings.

“In the emergency and casualty wards of Gandhi Hospital, where there is a continuous influx of patients and their attendants, there are only two ward boys. Many times, there are people who pose as attendants and then touch female doctors inappropriately and even record videos of us secretly. All this is happening because of a lack of security personnel,” said Loukya, a doctor from Gandhi Medical College.

Another doctor said that Gandhi Hospital’s Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) block, inaugurated last year, lacked washrooms for duty doctors and dustbins for disposing sanitary napkins.

A senior resident doctor from Government ENT Hospital said the recent protests have led to an increase in security and police presence on the hospital premises.

After the protests, which lasted about five hours, members of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) met Mr. Rajanarasimha and submitted a representation highlighting the security concerns at government hospitals.

They said the Minister promised them that the government would review and update the 2019 G.O. 103, which addresses the deployment of the Special Protection Force (SPF) at government hospitals. “A revised order is expected by Wednesday (August 21),” the doctors added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.