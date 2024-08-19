Kolkata horror: protesting doctors highlight security shortcomings at Telangana government hospitals

Doctors’ protests in the State reached Day Six on Monday, and a large demonstration was held at Osmania Medical College, where hundreds of doctors highlighted an utter lack of security at government medical institutions in the State. Later in the day, they met Minister for Health C. Damodar Rajanarasimha, who promised them that their concerns would be addressed.

The protesters, who included doctors from Gandhi Medical College, raised slogans seeking justice for a woman doctor, who was raped and murdered at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital recently, and shared their experiences working in the State’s tertiary hospitals, noting significant security shortcomings.

“In the emergency and casualty wards of Gandhi Hospital, where there is a continuous influx of patients and their attendants, there are only two ward boys. Many times, there are people who pose as attendants and then touch female doctors inappropriately and even record videos of us secretly. All this is happening because of a lack of security personnel,” said Loukya, a doctor from Gandhi Medical College.

Another doctor said that Gandhi Hospital’s Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) block, inaugurated last year, lacked washrooms for duty doctors and dustbins for disposing sanitary napkins.

A senior resident doctor from Government ENT Hospital said the recent protests have led to an increase in security and police presence on the hospital premises.

After the protests, which lasted about five hours, members of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) met Mr. Rajanarasimha and submitted a representation highlighting the security concerns at government hospitals.

They said the Minister promised them that the government would review and update the 2019 G.O. 103, which addresses the deployment of the Special Protection Force (SPF) at government hospitals. “A revised order is expected by Wednesday (August 21),” the doctors added.