‘Kokapet to be role model for entire country’

HYDERABAD

25 June 2021 21:19 IST

Ultramodern infrastructural facilities to be developed there, says HMDA Commissioner

Hundred feet road, underground electric cables, dedicated transmission and distribution substations, and exclusive drinking water pipeline are being touted as some of the special features for the upcoming e-auction of HMDA plots in the Kokapet layout on July 15.

HMDA Commissioner and Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Arvind Kumar said the Kokapet HMDA Layout will be a multi-zone greenfield project without any zonal restrictions.

He addressed representatives of real estate companies and developers at the pre-bid meeting conducted for the e-auction on Friday at Financial District.

He said the project will have ultramodern infrastructural facilities, and will be a role model development zone for the entire country.

Keeping in view the future development in coming two decades, an area of 5.3 acres has been allocated for power infrastructure, where a substation with 400/220/132/33 kV capacity will be constructed, Mr. Arvind Kumar said.

A dedicated pipeline will be laid from Kollur for the drinking water needs of the area, while 9.3 acre land has been kept aside for construction of a pump house by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board.

A trumpet road will be constructed from the ORR up to Kokapet so as to create unimpeded access to the area, keeping in view the future construction of multi-storeyed buildings, the increase in employee turnout, and floating population.

Building permissions have been simplified through TS-bPASS and can be obtained within 15 to 21 days. There is no FSI regulation for the structure, Mr. Arvind Kumar said.