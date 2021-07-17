Kokapet auction drove away national bidders: Revanth

Hyderabad

17 July 2021 20:54 IST

Asks govt. to call for fresh tenders to earn an additional ₹1,000 crore

Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy has claimed that the auction of Kokapet lands exposed how those close to the government secured lands ‘cheaply’ driving away national bidders.

At a press conference here on Saturday, he questioned the huge variation of price for each acre in the same place. “One acre is sold at ₹60 crore and majority at ₹30 crore per acre. All these plots have same quality of roads abutting them and there can’t be such huge variation,” he said, adding that this itself exposes some secret dealings.

“I will lodge a complaint with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to investigate into the auction. I will also provide them with all the evidence. I want to see whether the State BJP leaders take this forward or just keep themselves busy just levelling allegations against the CM,” he said.

He demanded the government to call for fresh tenders fixing ₹60 crore per acre (Which was the highest bid for an acre) as the base price under the Swiss Challenge method. “This will ensure government earned an additional ₹1,000 crore. If the CM doesn’t respond, it means there is some underhand dealing,” he claimed.

The Congress chief said only five companies participated in the bidding and national bidders were threatened not to participate or else they would face administrative problems making the bids financially unviable. “A Collector working in a district close to the twin cities personally intervened in avoiding their participation,” he alleged.

Mr. Reddy claimed that the five companies that bought the lands were close to those in power and powerful ruling party leaders and their relation was known to all. He said the Aqua Space Developers Pvt Ltd that bought 17.684 acres at ₹663.54 crore belongs to the sons of a top realty group promoter, who is very close to the ruling dispensation.

Similarly, the Raj Pushpa Properties Pvt Ltd that bought 9.405 acres spending ₹428.14 crore belongs to the family of a Collector, he said, adding that the Collector’s son was also a director in the company. Another 7.721 acres was bought by the brother of a TRS MP.

The Congress president further alleged that Varsity Education Management Pvt Ltd promoted by the owners of Sri Chaitanya Colleges also bought 7.575 acres spending ₹296.94 crore while the Prestige Estate Projects Ltd also bought 7.564 acres with ₹285.92 crore. “Both these companies are close to a senior Minister,” the Congress MP claimed.