Kokapet auction a serious violation, activist writes to CJ

Urges CJ Hima Kohli to declare the auction illegal

Lake activist and general secretary and spokesperson of the Socialist Party (India) Lubna Sarwat has flagged serious violations in the auction of HMDA lands at Kokapet, saying the lands fall into the 500-1,000 metre range of the Gandipet.

Ms. Sarwat raised these issues and more in an urgent letter mailed to Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Hima Kohli urging her to declare the auction illegal.

HMDA layout juxtaposed with the satellite imagery of the Kokapet and Golden Mile layout using the geo-coordinates provided by HMDA notification reveal that the land fell in the proximity of 500 metres to one kilometre range from the draft FTL boundary of the historical Osmansagar, the letter said.

HMDA has allowed unlimited Floor Space Index in serious violation of the GO 111, which prohibits any development up to 500 metres from the bund or FTL in the downstream. Beyond 500 metres and up to one kilometre downstream, only low rise residential development up to ground plus two floors should be allowed as per the GO.

HMDA is the designated nodal agency to enforce the regulations, yet the same authority has resorted to the violations, Ms. Sarwat alleged in her letter.

She has also brought into question the secrecy surrounding the actual FTL boundary of the lake, which has not been placed in public domain till date. The authorities have demarcated neither the FTL boundary nor the buffer zone, which fall under prohibitory and regulatory zones respectively.

“Thus, the location demonstration has been left ambiguous and ‘open plots’ are being auctioned by HMDA. This is detrimental to the Osmansagar, which is one of the designated drinking water reservoirs…” the letter said.

Raising further objections, the activist contended that mandatory public hearing should be conducted for area development close to protected areas and eco-sensitive zones. She also brought to the notice of the Chief Justice that Balkapur nala that flows from Janwada to the Hussainsagar too, is observed to have been violated at several points. The water channel has been dumped at various places, and roads have been laid, she alleged, attaching all the relevant maps to the letter.

In her prayer, she also sought orders for restoration of Balkapur nala, declaration of non-notification of FTL as serious dereliction, and for comprehensive hydrological study of the Khanapur area where abundant water holding capacity was observed after the floods last October.

HMDA has scheduled e-auction of Kokapet and Golden Mile lands for July 15.