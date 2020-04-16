Koheda fruit market to be developed

The Marketing and Agricultural departments are planning to establish a major fruit market at Koheda, a mandal headquarters village in Rangareddy district, abutting the Outer Ringh Road, as the existing makeshift facility is causing traffic problems and inconvenience both to farmers and traders.

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy, accompanied by Minister for Education P. Sabitha Indra Reddy and legislators D. Sudheer Reddy and M. Kishan Reddy and Market Committee Chairman Ramnarsimha Goud, visited the existing market and examined the works pertaining to fruit market facilities there on Thursday.

The Minister said the existing facility was congested and the farmers were facing problems in getting their produce there. Koheda would be developed into Asia’s biggest agricultural market..

Local consumption

Meanwhile, the State government is preparing an action plan to improve the local consumption of sweet lime to help the farmers growing the fruit publicising for its local marketing. The decision was taken following the lack of demand for the fruit in the northern parts of the country and cities such as Bengaluru in the south due to lockdown.

Ministers Niranjan Reddy, Indra Reddy and G. Jagadish Reddy distributed one tonne of sweet lime donated by a farmer in L.B. Naqgar.