Koheda fruit loads to go to Nagole-Bandlaguda

Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, at an emergency meeting convened with Agricultural Market Committee of the Koheda Fruit Market on Wednesday, suggested that till the market is reconstructed, temporary arrangements for wholesale transactions may be made at function halls on Nagole-Bandlaguda stretch.

In view of a hailstorm uprooting the temporary sheds installed at Koheda, there is a need for temporary locations to receive the 700 to 800 trucks of fruits arriving every day. Mr. Ram Mohan suggested that the local legislators take initiative to speak to the district Collectors of Medchal and Ranga Reddy about the temporary markets, and conduct field-level inspections to assess the facilities.

The market at Kothapet has been discontinued and shifted to Koheda due to the problems encountered in maintaining physical distance during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Ram Mohan explained. However, the hailstorm destroyed the sheds on May 4, within a week after shifting. To reconstruct the temporary sheds, it will take about 10 to 15 days, Mr. Ram Mohan informed. The market committee has decided to construct two more toilet blocks in addition to the existing one, with an expenditure of ₹10 lakh. Mayor has informed that government has asked ASCI to prepare Detailed Project Report for establishment of modern fruit market with all facilities in 190 acres of land at Koheda.

An RO plant too is proposed with expenditure of ₹15 lakh, for providing safe drinking water to farmers and buyers, along with two water tanks of 2,000 litres capacity, and 900 metre pipelines. A donor has come forward to provide 2,000 meals daily free of cost for a whole month, for convenience of the farmers coming to the Koheda market, officials informed. Mr.Ram Mohan has suggested construction of a temporary shed and drinking water too.

The meeting was presided over by the AMC chairman Veeramalla Ramanarsaiah.