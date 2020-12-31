KNUHS V-C meets Governor

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor B. Karunakar Reddy met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday at the Raj Bhavan in the light of the controversy over admissions. A statement from the Governor’s office said that she has enquired about the MBBS admissions process and asked the Vice-Chancellor to safeguard the interests of meritorious Telangana students in MBBS admissions.

The Governor was responding to a series of representations from the students of Telangana regarding the MBBS admissions in the State, the statement added.

Cong. thanks Governor

Meanwhile, AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju thanked the Governor for her swift response on the sensitive issue of medical seats allocation ‘scam’ at the university. He wondered why Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Health Minister E. Rajendar are silent when fraudulently medical seats are being deprived to meritorious sons of soil. He alleged Mr. Rao has failed to restrict forgery and malpractices at one of his Cabinet colleagues Ch. Malla Reddy's educational institutions. So there was no way he would take action against the KNUHS, he said. He welcomed the Governor’s immediate response to meet the V-C to seek clarifications on the controversy.

As per complaints lodged by the students, meritorious students of Telangana were denied seats in Telangana colleges due to a faulty system adopted by the university.