KNRUHS invites online applications

August 19, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal, has invited applications online from TS-EAMCET-2023 qualified eligible candidates for admission into the B. Sc (Nursing), a four-year degree course, and for P.B.B.Sc. (N), a two-year degree course, for 2023-2024 academic year under Competent Authority Quota in all government and Private nursing colleges, affiliated to KNRUHS, in Telangana.

A notification has been issued for online registration for web-based counselling to determine State merit position for admission under Competent Authority Quota seats only, a press release said.

Provisional final merit list will be notified after scrutiny of all certificates uploaded at the time of online registration.

Separate application has to be registered for each course.

Candidates can register online and upload scanned certificates from 8 am on August 20 to to 5 pm on August 31 on the website: https://tsparamed.tsche.in

