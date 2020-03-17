Knot a good time to wed!

The threat of COVID-19 has led to sudden cancellation of plans, leaving citizens confused.

Wedding halls do have the permission to go about their business till the end of March, even as the State government has recommended, but not mandated, trimming of guests to 200 per gathering. However, police officials across the State are conducting meetings with the managements of function halls, asking them not to accept any fresh bookings and to cancel events scheduled after April 1.

“At present, we are unable to implement the 200-persons restriction and there is no written order in this regard either. But, we have asked the convention centre owners to request their clients to restrict the duration of the gatherings so that the guests won’t stay for long hours,” a senior police officer told The Hindu.

With no clarity on how long the impact of the virus would last, forcing function halls to remain shut, people who have made bookings post April 1 risk losing their advance amount unless they fix a muhurtam for a later booking.

As far as cinema halls are concerned, they have put up notices about staying shut till the month-end.

Movie postponed

Other than Nani-starrer V, there were no big budget Tollywood movies running in theatres. Even Aranya, a multilingual movie starring Rana Daggubati which was slated to release on April 2, has been postponed indefinitely given the current circumstances.

However, shopping malls are still attracting a steady stream of shoppers while the footfall at restaurants has seen a dip. There is, however, no change in the pricing of non-vegetarian dishes despite a sharp fall in chicken rates in the market. Bars and pubs have downed shutters, but the business of wine shops remains unaffected.