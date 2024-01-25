Knee replacement surgery performed using 3D augmented reality glasses

January 25, 2024 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Orthopaedic surgeons at Omega Hospitals, Gachibowli, have performed a successful knee replacement surgery on a 60-year-old patient using 3D augmented reality glasses.

The patient had been suffering with severe osteoarthritis, impacting her mobility for over two years. The utilisation of this technology ensured precise limb alignment, minimise blood loss, smaller incisions, and facilitated a swift recovery, enabling the patient to be discharged after just one night’s stay on Wednesday, said Dr Aditya Kapoor, Director of Orthopaedics at the hospital.

