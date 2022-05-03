Knee replacement surgery at all Telangana govt. hospitals soon

May 03, 2022 23:50 IST

State spending ₹95,000 on each patient for the procedure

Knee replacement surgeries will soon be taken up at all government hospitals across the State. The surgery costs ₹2.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh at private hospitals.

Health Minister T. Harish Rao said the medical procedures will be scaled up at Gandhi Hospital and Osmania General Hospital. But it will not be limited to the tertiary care hospitals in Hyderabad. For the first time, knee replacement surgeries were performed at Government District Hospital in Siddipet. The procedure was performed on three people, include two farmers. The State government is spending around ₹95,000 for the procedure on patient.

Mr Harish Rao said they are using imported implants for the surgery, the same ones used at corporate hospitals. “We are not compromising on quality,” he added.

Addressing a press conference after speaking to the patients, Mr Harish Rao directed senior orthopedicians to perform six knee replacements in a week, and to organise camps to identify people in need of the procedure.