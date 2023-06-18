KMTP to make Warangal a textile manufacturing powerhouse: KTR

June 18, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - WARANGAL

Setting up of the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) at Geesukonda in Warangal district is a significant step in the direction of fostering the sector’s growth, generating substantial employment opportunities and reviving the past glory of the erstwhile composite Warangal district as a major textile powerhouse, said Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao.

The KMTP, one of the biggest textile parks in India, was set up to promote the ‘Farm to Fashion’ concept, provide support to cotton farmers, and revive the past glory of Warangal district, endowed with best quality cotton produce and skilled weavers, the Minister said.

He was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of South Korea’s textile major Youngone’s 11 factories at the KMTP on Saturday.

South Korean Ambassador in India Chang Jae-bok, Youngone Corporation’s chairman and CEO Ki-Hak Sung were present.

Addressing the gathering, Mr.Rama Rao said the Youngone factories at KMTP will generate employment for around 21,000 people. Four factories will be set up in the first phase providing employment to nearly 6,000 people and seven more factories will come up in subsequent phases.

The majority of jobs at these factories will be earmarked for locals, particularly women, he said, adding that the garments produced at these factories will be of international standards and the Made-in-Telangana textiles will be exported to America, Europe and other countries.

The Centre, belatedly, launched the PM MITRA scheme, inspired by the KMTP, he said, asserting that the Telangana government was at the forefront of implementing a plethora of path-breaking schemes, heralding all-round development of the State and people’s welfare.

