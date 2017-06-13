KMC promotes energy efficient appliances

Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC)'s initiative to promote energy efficient electrical appliances has received good response from denizens of the town.

Scores of visitors thronged the stall put up by the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of the Union Ministry of Power, to display and sell its energy efficient products – LED bulbs, tube lights and fans– here on Tuesday.

Benefits explained

The organisersexplained the benefits of using the energy efficient electrical appliances to conserve energy and reduce electricity bills.

About 150 LED bulbs, 24 tube lights and 10 fans were sold out in the first half an hour after the launch of the products in the morning, KMC sources said.

Exhibition soon

Encouraged by the good response, organisers have reportedly decided to conduct exhibition-cum-sale of LED electrical appliances in various divisions of KMC soon.

Khammam Municipal Commissioner B Srinivasa Rao, and corporators of various divisions visited the stall.