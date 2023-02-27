ADVERTISEMENT

KMC medico’s death: girl’s father demands judicial inquiry, suspects foul play

February 27, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

D.Narender, father of D.Preethi, has demanded that a sitting judge conduct a complete inquiry into the death of his daughter.

“We need to know the exact reason for the death of my daughter and what happened the day she was admitted to the hospital. They are saying that it is a suicide but I do not believe it,” he said.

He also said that an inquiry can only be conducted in a fair manner after the Kakatiya Medical College principal and head of the anesthesia department are suspended. “I want to know the case history of my daughter’s treatment. Before that, I will not take the body from here (NIMS),” he added.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline: 040-66202000)

CONNECT WITH US