KMC medico death: Preethi’s body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital in wee hours of Monday

February 27, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Following protests and high drama the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science (NIMS) here, the ambulance with the body of 26-year-old D.Preethi was shifted to Gandhi Hospital around 2 a.m. on Monday. After autopsy, the body was handed over to her parents on Monday morning for her last rites.

Panjagutta police said that 31 people belonging to different groups, including the BJP Mahila Morcha and ABVP, were detained under preventive arrest during the wee hours of Monday for staging a protest on NIMS premises.

“Around 2 a.m., we cleared the crowd to make way for the ambulance carrying Preethi’s body. A post-mortem examination was conducted at Gandhi Hospital by a coroner on Monday morning and the body was handed over to her family for final rites, which began at around 12:30 pm at her native place in Girni thanda,” said police.

The cremation of the Kakatiya Medical College student was held amid high security on Monday as the officials were alerted about the sensitive nature of the case. Meanwhile, officials from Gandhi Hospital said the autopsy report will shortly be shared with Warangal police and it will shed light on the cause of death and alleged administering of substances which caused multiple organ failure.