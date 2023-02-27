KMC medico death: Govt. won’t spare those responsible, ‘be it Saif or Satish’, says KTR

February 27, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Industries, IT and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao assured that the State government would stand by the family of D.Preethi, a PG medical student who allegedly ended her life following ragging by her seniors, and would take care of them in every possible manner.

Speaking at Shodashapally in Hanamkonda district on Monday, he asserted that the government would not spare whoever was responsible for the incident “whether it is Saif or Satish”. There would not be any leniency on part of the government in dealing with the case and finding those who had driven the student to the extreme step.

Extending his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, Mr.Rama Rao said some parties, particularly the BJP, was trying to politicise the incident and raking the issue of religion instead of extending moral support to the family. The government would not stoop to such level and instead find out culprits so that they get appropriate punishment, he added.